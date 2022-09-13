Hospital patients to be contacted regarding Monday appointments

ESNEFT has announced they will contact patients who have appointments on Monday about postponing or bringing forward appointments if they are non-urgent due to The Queen's funeral - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/PA

Hospitals in Suffolk and North Essex have said they will be contacting patients who have appointments on Monday, and whether they will need to be delayed or brought forward.

Due to Monday, September 19 being a national bank holiday for The Queen's funeral, hospitals around the country have been postponing non-urgent appointments.

Neill Moloney, deputy chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said: “We want to make sure we are keeping all our patients safe, and we are getting in touch with patients to let them know what is happening with their Monday appointment.

“More services will be running than on a usual bank holiday with an emphasis on providing care and treatment for our most urgent patients, including cancer patients and urgent surgery.

“Teams are working hard to rebook any delayed appointments within 28 days. Some appointments will be brought forward to this week.

“If patients have an appointment for Monday, we ask they please get in touch with us via the number on their appointment letter if they haven’t heard from us by Friday morning.”

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, in Bury St Edmunds, confirmed it would be contacting patients as soon as possible about outpatient appoiuntments or planned procedures due to take place on Monday.

GP practices are also set to be closed on Monday.

NHS officials in North East Essex and Suffolk said: “If you have an appointment booked for that day you will be contacted to reschedule. If you use repeat prescription medicine please check you will have enough to last.”

A separate letter, sent by NHS England officials on Monday, told health leaders to ensure there was “sufficient” out-of-hours cover as GPs close on Monday.

A spokesperson for the NHS in England said: “As with any bank holiday, NHS staff will work to ensure that urgent and emergency services, including urgent dental and GP appointments, are available — and patients will be contacted by their local trusts, if necessary, regarding their existing appointments.

“Covid vaccination services, particularly in care homes, are being asked to continue their work given the importance of protecting people ahead of winter and the public should access NHS services in the usual way, including through 111 online or 999 in an emergency.”



