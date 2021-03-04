News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Hospitals looking to the future as Covid numbers drop

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:30 AM March 4, 2021   
Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said preparations for the winter began in March Picture: SARA

ESNEFT chief Nick Hulme said that the hospitals were looking forward towards recovery - Credit: Archant

Some of our region's hospitals are starting to look at bringing back elective surgeries as Covid patient numbers continue to drop. 

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said that the current situation had allowed them to begin to look forward. 

"The numbers are going in the right direction in terms of both the new Covid patients we are seeing coming through A+E and the pressure on ITU," said Mr Hulme. 

"As a hospital we are starting to turn our minds to recovery and restoring our services."

Among these services will be elective surgery.

You may also want to watch:

"We are looking at how we can start our outpatient and elective surgery," said Mr Hulme.

"Clearly there will be a longer wait for many people and we will prioritise people."

Most Read

  1. 1 Coleman on Cook: 'If that's indication of his fortune as Ipswich manager, they can book a place in the Championship'
  2. 2 Popular Woodbridge restaurant set to close
  3. 3 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley
  1. 4 'I have no doubt Ipswich will be successful' - Richardson doesn't rule out joining Cook at Town
  2. 5 'Please don't believe everything you read in the media' - Ipswich Town owner Evans addresses takeover reports
  3. 6 Ipswich case rate rises, other Suffolk districts among lowest in England
  4. 7 Marcus Evans on Paul Cook: 'He has shown a great desire to become our next manager'
  5. 8 Man taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following collision
  6. 9 Anger over loss of habitats after pond drained and trees felled
  7. 10 'Hard work starts now' as East Anglian Freeport gets green light

Mr Hulme said the hospitals would not be prioritising people on the time they had been waiting, which was previously the case. 

"Clearly we now need to prioritise people based on their clinical need and the impact of a longer wait on their clinical condition," said Mr Hulme. 

"That does mean that sadly people will be waiting longer."

Mr Hulme said that it would be a tricky balancing act for the hospitals going forward in terms of providing elective care but being wary not to have too many people in the hospital.

"We are obviously desperate to get our elective patients seen," said Mr Hulme. 

"We've got to balance that against the risk of footfall in the organisation. 

"We are carefully thinking about how we could extend the day and how we could schedule the outpatients differently so that not everybody is turning up at the same time."

Mr Hulme said that some virtual consultations would continue as their flexibility had proved popular.

Despite the positive news, Mr Hulme continue to call for people to take caution, adding that the hospital would continue to monitor infection levels closely.

He said that there were still currently over 100 patients being treated at both sites with 25 patients in ITUs.  

"It hasn't completely gone away by any means," said Mr Hulme. 

"I think the worry is that we get complacent if we are not careful.

"Keeping the good practice that everybody has delivered is really important."

Ipswich Hospital
Colchester General Hospital

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Cook has signed a new deal at Wigan. Picture: PA SPORT

Football

Blues getting closer to Paul Cook appointment with two former Town...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have appointed Paul Cook as manager

Football

Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Lee O'Neill has said there is no offer on the table to buy Marcus Evans' out of Ipswich Town

Football

'There is no offer on the table... this is completely separate' -...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on the appointment of Paul Cook

Football

Ipswich Town closing in on appointment of Paul Cook

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus