Bikers invited on 60-mile motorcycle run for air ambulance heroes

Published: 4:06 PM May 2, 2021

A previous Essex and Herts motorcycle run. This year, as in 2020, bikers are being asked to participate individually - Credit: NIGEL BROWN

Motorcycling fans are being urged to get on their bikes and throw their support behind life-saving air ambulance heroes.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance is asking bikers to tackle a route of at least 60 miles in May and September, the months when the charity would normally be welcoming them in person to its popular motorcycle events.

The organisation usually hosts two motorcycle runs - North Weald in May and Harwich in September - but, due to the pandemic, these have both been cancelled.

Last year, bikers took part in a 'I Did It My Way' challenge where they participated individually.

Kerry Russell, head of events, said: “Our bike runs are enormously popular with riders, and we love hosting them, so we know many people will

share our disappointment that we can’t hold them this year.

"However, we know that our biking friends loved the first 'I Did It My Way' last year and we have made some enhancements to help ensure the event

raises as much as possible to support our life-saving work."

In return for a £10 registration fee, riders will receive an exclusive sticker to display on their bike with pride and show other riders they are supporting air ambulance heroes.

To register, visit the charity's website.