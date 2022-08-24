Children under four taken to A&E after taking drugs or drink

New data has revealed the number of young children taken to A&E for drink and drugs - Credit: IAN BURT

More than 400 children were admitted to A&E in Essex after drinking alcohol or taking drugs in the last year - with the youngest under four years old.

A Freedom of Information request to the three Essex NHS trusts which run the main hospitals in the county revealed 402 children aged 18 or younger were treated for drug or alcohol intoxication or withdrawal between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

At least 11 of these children were four years old or younger, according to data provided by Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust, Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust and East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

According to statements from the trusts, the hospitals have safeguarding procedures for when children are at risk of harm.

The majority of children admitted to Essex’s emergency departments for drinking alcohol and taking drugs in the time period were aged between 15 and 18 – recorded at 237.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the A&E departments at Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, said that at Colchester Hospital, five children between 10 and 14 were admitted, along with 13 between 15 and 18 years old during the time period.

In Ipswich Hospital, there were 17 children between 10 to 14 and 30 youngsters between 15 and 18. This brings the total to at least 65 between the two hospitals.

The trust said it did have safeguarding procedures, but declined to comment on potential reasons behind the numbers of children admitted for drug or alcohol intoxication or withdrawal.

At the Princess Alexandra, 218 people 18 or younger attended emergency departments and 11 of these were four years old or younger, while four were between five and nine years old.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Where any child may have been harmed or is at risk of harm, we follow all reporting and safeguarding procedures with our partners.”

A total of 119 children were seen in Basildon, Broomfield and Southend hospitals during the period.

A spokesperson from Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement: “All patients, including children and young people, who arrive at our Emergency Departments are assessed on a case-by-case basis, with appropriate actions taken to ensure they receive the best possible care.

“This care includes the assessment and management of their risk. Safeguarding procedures are followed, and where necessary a referral to appropriate agencies is made.”