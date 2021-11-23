NHS Trust celebrates one million vaccines in Essex and Suffolk

More than 1 million vaccinations have now been administered by the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust - Credit: Essex Partnership University NHS

A "major milestone" has been met this week as one million Covid-19 vaccines have been given across parts of Essex and Suffolk by the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT).

The milestone figure has been reached just 43 weeks after the Essex and Suffolk vaccination programme launched on January 18, 2021 – the equivalent of around 3,300 vaccinations every day.

Staff across the NHS have been supporting the roll-out of the vaccination programme in the areas, with people most at-risk of Covid-19 being prioritised, in line with expert guidance.

Nigel Leonard, executive director of Major Projects at EPUT, who is co-ordinating the vaccination centres across Suffolk and North East Essex and Mid and South Essex, said: “This is a major milestone and I am so proud of all our staff who have worked effortlessly to ensure we vaccinate as many people as possible.

“We are delighted to be part of the vaccination delivery programme and we are celebrating the massive amount of hard work by thousands of our healthcare colleagues and volunteer marshals across the Mid and South Essex and Suffolk and North East Essex.

“Delivering one million vaccines is such a fantastic achievement and while we take a moment to recognise it, we are continuing to offer the vaccine to as many people as we can. I urge anyone who is eligible for their vaccines to come forward and book your vaccination as quickly as you can.”

The East Anglian Daily Times and the Ipswich Star have been running the 'Grab The Jab' campaign, encouraging people to go out and get their first, second or booster jabs.

You can book a scheduled appointment at a local vaccination centre by going to nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by phoning 119.

The EPUT is also offering walk-in appointments but have highlighted that is on a first come first served basis, and there may be a wait while everyone is vaccinated safely and in line with social distancing rules.

While the weather is getting colder, it is advised those using the walk-in service dress appropriately, bring a drink and even something to sit on, in case there is a queue.