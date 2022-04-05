Essex village taken over by more than 160 fluffy bunnies
- Credit: The Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation
An Essex village has been overrun by more than 160 knitted fluffy bunnies to support teenage cancer patients.
The Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation has called on people in West Bergholt, to help find these fluffy creatures.
In time for the Easter holidays, the little bunnies have been released on the unsuspecting Essex village just in time for the Easter holidays.
The foundation was set up by Richard and Nikki Bowdidge in memory of their son Tom who raised more than £170,000 to support teenage patients while living with a rare and aggressive cancer.
In April 2013, he decided he wanted to start his own charity to support teenage cancer patients. Tom, 19, died on Friday, October 18, 2013, and left strict instructions for everyone to “crack on”.
Knit One Down One, a knitting group made up of volunteers, has handmade the bunnies for the trail.
Nikki Bowdidge, CEO and founder of the foundation, said: “The lovely Knit One Down One has generously been running the bunny hunt for years now and it’s great to see the children around the village trying to find a bunny.
“It’s always lovely to see families in particular coming together to hunt them down and I’m sure this year will be no different."
Most Read
- 1 Weeks before sex abuse trial former Ipswich RE teacher found dead
- 2 New landlords poised to take on historic Hadleigh pub
- 3 Revealed: The Suffolk postcodes that won the Postcode Lottery in March
- 4 Reasons why Town's season looks to be over with five games still remaining
- 5 Career change for Rhianne to 'give something back' after 6st weight loss
- 6 Nine new Covid symptoms added to official list
- 7 Mum gets £9k pay-out from council after it 'failed her children'
- 8 YouTube and Strictly stars enjoy stay at east Suffolk resort
- 9 Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase
- 10 Drunk Mercedes driver reached 110mph on A11 with four children in back
Families can pick up a map from all shops and hairdressers for £1 each in West Bergholt. They are then able to mark off where they find a bunny, fill in the form and return it to be entered into a prize draw for a special knitted creature.
The hunt will run from now until April 18.