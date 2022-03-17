News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Essex rising Covid cases latest details released

person

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:50 PM March 17, 2022
Shoppers around the city shopping local and staying safe in masks.Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Covid cases have been rapidly rising in Essex - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Covid cases are currently almost doubling every week in Essex - but health chiefs say hospital ICU and death rates are “declining”.

Overall the average number of cases across Essex is around 600 per 100,000 people – an 82% rise in a week.

The rates in the over 60s went up by 60%.

However, the age groups which are seeing the highest rates of increase are 23 to 39, and 40 to 59.

One councillor told the Essex Health and Wellbeing Board he believed anecdotally the real rate was higher than 600 per 100,000 because “numerous” friends are getting Covid.

Maldon is experiencing a rate of 850 per 100,000 people, while Tendring with 660 has doubled in the past week.

Dr Maggie Pacini, acting director of public health for Essex, said the increase in Covid cases is not being shifted into higher deaths or serious infection.

Most Read

  1. 1 Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial
  2. 2 Popular Swiss Farm butchers set to open third store
  3. 3 Driver in hospital after car crashes into field off A14
  1. 4 Vintage tea room opens at antique centre
  2. 5 From future stars to being benched - how Town's loan players are performing
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: Can Town make play-offs? Here's my take
  4. 7 New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town
  5. 8 Detective tells inquest he was ‘suspicious’ after bin weight device reset
  6. 9 Village pub vet plans set to be refused following public backlash
  7. 10 East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches

She said: “Because of relative small numbers the hospitalisation data is subject to fluctuation so it is harder to note what trends are going on.

“But at the moment bed occupancy in ICU and high dependency are showing small decreases in number and deaths in hospital appear to be declining.

“We have now moved into a new phase of the pandemic – living with Covid.

“So there is going to be less testing happening but that will still be maintained for certain staff sectors such as health and social care and vulnerable people.

“We are going to be changing to responding to a changing situation.

“So that may be if there is a new surge or new variant or it may just be at a local level with local outbreaks.

“But the focus moving forward will be about protecting through testing and treatment.”

John Spence, chairman of the Essex Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “I can name numerous friends of my group who are down with Covid – I don’t think people are bothering to notify now.

“They are just being responsible and locking themselves away. My suspicion is the rates are far greater but it is hospitalisation that matters.”


Coronavirus
NHS
Essex

Don't Miss

Copyright Anglia Picture Agencywww.angliapictureagency.co.uk

Golf

Family-run hotel and golf course up for sale as owners look to retire

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
1,100 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a tank at a property on Aldeburgh Road in East Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

1,100 litres of heating oil stolen from home in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

person
Daniella Milburn was a devoted mother

'Loving' mum-of-four died in crash while riding a malfunctioning bike

Dominic Bareham

person
Police in Suffolk have closed flats in Bury St Edmunds after persistent anti-social behaviour and drug related criminality

Suffolk Constabulary

Closure order on Bury St Edmunds flats after crackdown on drug activity

Tom Swindles

person