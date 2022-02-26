Family 'out of this world proud' after 7-year-old raises £1,500 donating hair

Faith Parkes who has raised more than £1,500 by donating her hair - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The mother of a seven-year-old girl who raised more than £1,500 for cancer charities by donating her hair says she "can't put into words" how proud she is of her daughter.

Faith Parkes, from Melton, was inspired to donate her 16 inches of hair after her aunt Karen was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukaemia before Faith was born.

Faith Parkes and her family. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum Jo said: "Karen's really proud of her. We all are. She's inspirational. It's really touched Karen.

"I'm so proud I can barely put it into words – out of this world proud. I was worried about her getting last-minute nerves, but she went in there today with a big smile on her face – proud of what she was about to do – and she enjoyed every minute of it."

Faith Parkes PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The cash will be split between the Teenage Cancer Trust and The Little Princess Trust.

She will also be donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which provides free, real hair wigs for young cancer sufferers.

Donations are still being accepted at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/faithsbighaircut .