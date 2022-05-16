Cricket club praises ambulance service after player collapses in the field

The secretary of a Suffolk cricket club has praised the ambulance service for its swift response to a medical emergency during a game at the weekend.

Felixstowe and Corinthians Cricket Club's first XI were hosting Frinton-On-Sea Cricket Club's second XI on Saturday in a Two Counties Cricket Championship encounter when an opposition player collapsed in the field.

The player regained consciousness without the need for CPR but a defibrillator was brought across from Felixstowe and Walton Football Club, who are based at the same Dellwood Avenue site.

The player was then taken to Ipswich Hospital for further care, according to the East of England Ambulance Service.

Secretary Alison Heathcote, who was scoring the game when the incident took place, said the ambulance arrived within 10 minutes.

"It was dealt with quite quickly to be perfectly honest, and we were very lucky because Felixstowe and Walton have got the defibrillator which we have access to because we did think at once stage we were going to need it," she said.

"But he came round and we managed to get him off to hospital.

"It was a bit scary. The thing is, you all do this first-aid training but it's a bit different when it's the real thing.

"One of the ladies who was watching called 999 straight away and he was looked after on the field by people until the ambulance got there, which was around five to 10 minutes, they were extremely quick.

"You never know when you're going to need a defibrillator either, so it was good we were able to get it although fortunately, it didn't need to be used on this occasion."

It is understood the player was later released from hospital.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.23pm on Saturday with reports of a person experiencing breathing problems in Dellwood Avenue, Felixstowe.

"We sent one ambulance and took the person to Ipswich Hospital for further care."

The match continued after the player was taken to hospital and Frinton-On-Sea ran out victors, winning by two wickets.