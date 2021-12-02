News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fewer Covid patients in hospital in Suffolk as more people get booster jab

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:22 PM December 2, 2021
Doctore Parikh with the Pfizer vaccine Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fewer people are being treated in hospital in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Fewer patients are now being treated for coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals as more eligible people have received their booster vaccine.

Figures for November 30 show 87 Covid patients are being treated at hospitals throughout the region.

But that number has steadily fallen over the last few weeks — with 115 patients being treated on November 9.

There are only 10 patients in hospital on mechanical ventilation in the most recent figures, compared with 13 three weeks prior.

The booster vaccine rollout has continued with pace in Suffolk and north Essex, with more than 60% of over-50s having their third jab in the region so far.

A total of 217,945 third jabs have been administered in Suffolk, while there have been 124,290 vaccines rolled out in the north Essex districts of Braintree, Colchester and Tendring.

It comes as virus experts revealed research has found booster vaccines may well offer good protection in the face of the Omicron variant.

There have been three cases of the variant identified so far in East Anglia — in Brentwood, North Norfolk and South Cambridgeshire — but none in Suffolk.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star newspapers are continuing their campaign encouraging people to 'Grab the Jab' and get the Covid vaccine or booster when offered.

The campaign has been backed by a number of health leaders in Suffolk, with the county's director for public health Stuart Keeble describing vaccines as the "most effective way of protecting people and reducing the spread".

