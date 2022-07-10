'She desperately wants to live' - Campaign to save former Southwold pupil

Jenny Rowbory, a former pupil of Saint Felix School in Southwold, is desperately trying to raise the money she needs for life saving surgery in America. - Credit: Jenny Rowbory / Saint Felix School

A seriously ill former Southwold pupil is raising funds for life-saving surgery – after being bedbound for more than 15 years.

Jenny Rowbory, 36, was a student at Saint Felix School on Halesworth Road in Southwold from 1998-2002.

As a schoolgirl, she was active and sporty. However, during her first year at Bristol university in 2004, she was struck down with a virus which caused Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, sometimes known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

This left her bedridden, experiencing muscle spasms, chest pains and exhaustion.

In 2015, Jenny, a poet, was also diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder causing her body to produce faulty collagen (an essential protein).

This has caused the ligaments and connective tissues in Jenny’s neck to become lax, leaving her neck too weak to support her skull. Vertebrae can move out of place, and blood flow is severely reduced.

The condition is life-threatening, and Jenny underwent surgery in January 2020 to try to fuse her neck in place.

It was not successful, and it is now too dangerous for Jenny to even lift her head from her pillow.

With the only neurosurgeon who may be able to help in the USA, Jenny and her family are desperately trying to raise funds for three complex surgeries.

To draw attention to her campaign, they are using ‘Jenny the Giraffe’, a stuffed toy which has been passed from person to person across the country, in a journey that can be followed using the map below.

When family friend Justine Ashford heard of the campaign, she reached out to Jenny’s former school.

Jenny the Giraffe arrived at Saint Felix School on June 17.

Annie Hardcastle, deputy head, said: “When Justine approached the school, we were able to quickly mobilise staff to give Jenny’s giraffe a virtual photographic tour of favourite places.

“We are so touched by Jenny’s plight. We will be putting the campaign forward to the new School Council Heads of Charity for next term.”

So far, £167,000 of the needed £750,000 has been raised. Jenny and her family are hoping that the campaign will encourage as many people to donate as possible.

Jenny’s mother, Ann Rowbory, said: “Jenny’s heart and intelligence have not dimmed. She is fighting this so hard. She desperately wants to live.”

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/savejenny

For Jenny’s blog and poetry collections, visit: https://www.jkrowbory.co.uk/