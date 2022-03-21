Fourth Covid jab offered to over-75s in Suffolk

Fourth vaccines are available for everyone over 75 from this week - providing it has been six months since the previous vaccination. - Credit: PA

Fourth Covid jabs are being rolled out for everyone over the age of 75 from this week - and for some younger people who are considered vulnerable.

From today (Monday, March 21) everyone aged 75 years or above and those aged 12 years or above who are severely immunosuppressed can go to a walk-in clinic in east and west Suffolk or north east Essex for their second booster dose - so long as it is more than six months since their first booster.

They can also make an appointment via the national NHS booking site.

Local care homes are being contacted direct to arrange second booster doses for residents, and other eligible people can expect to be contacted by the NHS in the coming weeks.

Walk-in clinics taking place across the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (SNEE) are listed here and you book vaccinations with the NHS national booking website.

This announcement follows the publication of latest figures highlighting how the vaccination programme across Suffolk and north Essex is one of the best in country, with vaccination figures above the national average.

Since the vaccination programme began, more than 2.2m vaccinations have been administered locally.

Dr Ed Garratt urged everyone eligible to get a fourth vaccination. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of SNEE, said: “The continuing rise in Covid virus cases in our community and in hospital admissions highlights how important it is for anyone eligible for vaccination to come forward.

“We know how important vaccination is, and the success of the programme so far has enabled us to see loved ones again, for businesses to open up and for us to enjoy the freedom to socialise with family and friends.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our phenomenal vaccination programme has saved countless lives and built a wall of defence which has allowed us to learn to live with Covid.

“Following the massive success of the rollout so far, we are now offering over-75s and the most vulnerable a spring booster dose to top up their protection against this virus.”

Eligible adults will be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with any eligible people aged between 12 and 18 offered the Pfizer vaccine.



