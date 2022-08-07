Music room offers free rehearsal time for under 18s

Young people will have the opportunity to utilise spaces at Bury St Edmunds' The Rehearsal Room - Credit: Google Maps

A mental health group has funded for young people under the age of 18 to have free rehearsal time at Bury St Edmunds' The Rehearsal Rooms.

The Walk this Way campaign group raised £1,000 for the project as a way of helping young people with their mental health.

From August 1, children and teenagers will have the opportunity to utilise the rooms for DJ lessons, band rehearsals or to just play music on their own.

The money was raised during Walk this Way's 'ChrisMass' gig in December 2019, which remembered Chris Langeland who took his own life in 2012.

Di Langeland, Chris' mother, has since looked to support young people and campaigned for mental health awareness.

The Rehearsal Rooms was a local business in which Chris practiced with his band, 'Three Vicars', for many years.

Di Langeland said: “Our son Chris really enjoyed his time playing music and we truly believe that it is an amazing outlet for young people and can help look after their mental health."

Neil Attridge of The Rehearsal Rooms said: “I’m so happy that we’re back open and able to offer local young people this amazing opportunity. I look forward to welcoming all of the new faces to come and make some noise!”

You can donate to Walk this Way here.