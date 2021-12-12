Free 'Vaxi Taxi' to help youngsters to get Covid jabs
- Credit: PA
A free ‘Vaxi Taxi’ scheme has been launched in Suffolk to take 12-15 year olds across the county for their Covid-19 jab.
Suffolk County Council has partnered with a host of taxi firms across the county to make the vaccination as accessible for youngsters as possible.
The authority says that youngsters must be accompanied by a parent or carer, and should book an appointment at a vaccination centre before arranging transport.
Public Health Suffolk director Stuart Keeble told last week’s Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting of health and public sector leaders: “We are now offering a Vaxi Taxi for 12-15 year-olds, recognising that because young people cannot necessarily get vaccinated until 12 weeks after being infected they may not be able to align with their school’s delivery.
“All schools should have messaged out to pupils and parents of that age group that if they are unable to access it in their school they can book a taxi across the whole of the Suffolk area through Suffolk County Council which will take them to the vaccination site and take them home again.”
To find out more and which taxi firms are involved, visit www.suffolk.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations-in-suffolk
