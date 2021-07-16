News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Older people suffering anxiety ahead of Covid-19 'Freedom Day'

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:30 AM July 16, 2021   
Face mask sign

Removal of the legal requirement to wear masks is causing anxiety among older people in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anxiety among older people and mental health impacts of Long Covid have been raised as areas of concern in Suffolk as Covid-19 restrictions ease from Monday on ‘Freedom Day’.

Suffolk Mind chief executive Jon Neal told Thursday’s Health and Wellbeing Board meeting of health and council officials that more and more organisations which worked with older people were reporting fresh anxieties among people around the opening up of restrictions.

“Lots of charities that are supporting elderly people in particular are reporting an awful lot of anxiety out there that has only started in the last few weeks,” he said.

“There has been lots of anxiety over the course of the pandemic of course, but over the last few weeks with talk of opening up and talk of masks no longer being mandatory in various places, lots of people are even more anxious now than they have been before.

"In Suffolk we have got a very elderly population so we have got more anxious people in that respect.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Neal encouraged Suffolk County Council to take a lead in its messaging to ease people’s fears, and encourage people to be responsible as restrictions eased.

He also urged people not to underestimate the effects of Long Covid on mental health and career prospects.

Most Read

  1. 1 Investigation into holiday cottage advertised for £105,000 per week
  2. 2 Why Town owners are demanding players 'run towards adversity'
  3. 3 Town maintain Crooks interest as second Championship club bid for Rotherham man
  1. 4 Revealed: How many patients per GP are there at your surgery?
  2. 5 Bury hotel closed after number of staff isolating
  3. 6 Ipswich Town launch 2021/22 away kit
  4. 7 New Blue profile: Scott Fraser has been dubbed 'best player in League One'
  5. 8 Watch: Man reunited with dog after car stolen from hospital car park
  6. 9 Arrest warrant issued for Stowmarket road rage attacker
  7. 10 Suffolk holiday cottage firm bought by larger agency

“With the proportion of under 30s double vaccinated much lower, that is where the infection rates are higher, and we don’t really know much about Long Covid at the moment and the longer term impact of Long Covid,” he said.

“If we think about that age cohort, if they are out of the labour market for a period of time because of Long Covid or if they are affected and self esteem or confidence is affected because of Covid, that can have big long term impacts on their future career prospects and future lives.”

Public Health Suffolk director Stuart Keeble recognised anxiety was a big part of the restrictions easing, and being respectful of people’s space and fears was a part of its new “cautious, courteous and caring” mantra it urged people to follow.

July 19 has been dubbed Freedom Day for the level of restrictions that will be removed. Among those will be social distancing requirements, mandatory face mask wearing, and gathering numbers.

But people have been encouraged to be responsible, and continue wearing masks in enclosed spaces, continuing to wash hands regularly, and maintain a healthy distance where possible.


Freedom Day
Coronavirus
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bramble, a cocker spaniel was inside a car that was stolen from Colchester General Hospital

Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop with a first half chance at Bury Town

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Downes. Warming up during the break at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Bournemouth make a move for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Milton Keynes Dons' Scott Fraser during the Sky Bet League One match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull. Pict

Exclusive

Town closing in on Scott Fraser signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus