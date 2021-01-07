Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres

Published: 1:37 PM January 7, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM January 7, 2021

The full list of coronavirus vaccination centres in Suffolk has been revealed by local NHS teams.

The Suffolk and north east Essex Integrated Care System, responsible for the deployment of the vaccine in all areas of the county except for Waveney, has announced all 13 of the centres set to open on Monday (January 11).

Sites include existing GP surgeries and medical centres, while specialist vaccination centres are also being opened in settings such as village community halls. They join both Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals in administering the vaccine, further GP surgeries and a proposed site at Gainsborough Sports Centre.

In Essex, a vaccination centre has opened at Fryatt Hospital in Harwich.

At first, the vaccines will be given to those in the most vulnerable groups, with people aged 80 and over and health and care home staff receiving their jabs before anyone else.

Suffolk GP, Dr Mark Shenton, said the opening of the centres is "excellent" news for the county.

Dr Shenton said: “This is excellent news and will really allow our system to ramp up the vaccination process for local people and communities.



“GPs and primary care staff will be in touch with people as and when they become eligible for the vaccine.



“They will not be able to vaccinate everyone immediately so please be patient whilst we contact our patients aged over 80 during January.



“When you are invited to get yours, I would strongly advise you to have it.”

The distribution of the vaccine hubs follow the jurisdiction areas of primary care networks (PCN) – with each PCN having one centre in their area. PCNs which wish to have more than one vaccination centre in their area must apply via the central NHS.



Lisa Nobes, director of nursing at the Suffolk and North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “We are aligned with the government’s ambition to vaccinate as many people from those high priority groups as possible over the coming weeks.



“These vaccination centres are in addition to the work already underway to vaccinate care home residents and staff.



“This is a big effort collectively and the system is trying to manage this in the safest possible way.”

The list in full:

*marks one of the 13 sites opening Monday

Vaccination centres

Trinity Park*

Gainsborough Sports Centre, Ipswich (not yet opening)

The Epicentre, Haverhill*

Debenham Sports and Leisure Centre*

Sizewell Sports and Social Club*

Woodbridge Community Hall*

The Mix, Stowmarket*

The Jubilee Centre, Mildenhall*

Hospitals

Ipswich Hospital

West Suffolk Hospital

GP surgeries

Swan Surgery

Woolpit Health Centre

Two Rivers Medical Centre

Ivry Street Medical Practice

Saxmundham Health*

Hardwicke House Group Surgery*

Hadleigh Health Centre*

The Long Melford Practice, Lavenham*

Grove Medical Centre*

Constable Country Rural Medical Practice*







