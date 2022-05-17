Fundraisers reach their summit to send terminally ill mum on dream holiday

Fundraisers proved there’s no mountain too high when they scaled Mount Snowdon to raise more than £5,000 to send a terminally ill mother and her children away on a dream holiday.

Jade Woodland and four friends climbed the Welsh peak on Saturday to raise enough to enable Bury St Edmunds mum Beth Pitt Roche, 27, to go on the break to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt next month.

Mrs Pitt Roche has cancer in many parts of her body, including her ribs, spine and hips, as well as 12 tumours on her brain and at one point was only given four months to live.

The fundraising group break out the Prosecco after reaching the summit of Mount Snowdon in aid of the Pitt Roche family - Credit: JADE WOODLAND

Her condition made it very difficult to go away on holiday because of her treatment needs and the problems with insurance.

She had not even been able to go away on honeymoon with her husband Nick, 30.

However, Miss Woodland decided to act when she told Mrs Pitt Roche about a family holiday she had been on and the latter remarked about how she would love to be able to go away.

She travelled to Wales with friends Daisy Walters, Sarah Farrow and Terri Revell and mother-in-law Leigh Bryant.

The Pitt Roche family, who will be going to Egypt, including Beth (left), children Indie and Eden and husband Nick - Credit: JADE WOODLAND

She described how other walkers were interested in their fundraiser after seeing special T-shirts they were wearing and one man donated the remaining £20 they needed to reach their £5,000 funding goal.

They completed the 13-mile trek to the summit in four hours, although they had to wait for an hour to get to the top due to queues of walkers.

Miss Woodland said she had a Facetime chat with Mrs Pitt Roche during the climb so she could experience the mountain.

She said: “There was a massive sense of pride that we had completed the climb. It was very emotional. We actually received the donations during the trip that we needed to reach our fundraising target.”

She added the thought of why they were doing the climb and who they were doing it for, helped to keep them motivated.

Earlier this month, Mrs Pitt Roche, who has children Eden, eight and Indie, five, told the EADT: “It has been so humbling, not only to know that people like my friends who I love dearly, but also people that I have never met before, are helping to raise money to send me and my family on holiday. It is so humbling.”

To contribute, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/pittroche-family-holiday-fundraiser