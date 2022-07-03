112-strong convoy of pink ladies and their tractors raise £30,000

Gallery

The pink ladies tractor run arrived in Harleston with 112 tractors in its convoy. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Over £30,000 has been raised by a convoy of 112 decorated tractors as riders wound their way through Norfolk and north Suffolk this weekend.

On Sunday, July 3, the Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run passed through Thorpe Abbotts, Brockdish, Upper Weybread, Harleston, Pulham St. Mary, Rushall and Langmere Green.

Houses and businesses were decked in pink bunting, banners, flags and many supporters were dressed head-to-toe in pink.

Dawn with her tractor during the Pink Ladies Tractor Run. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British Empire Medal winner Annie Chapman is the organiser of the Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run.

She said: "It's not been an easy run this year but we've had lovely weather and each year the run has got more and more pink.

"The people taking part are from all walks of life and all ages - all on different makes and models of tractors.

"Everyone knows someone who has had cancer and the support means so much because all we can do is raise money to help with research."

The Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run was established in 2004 and, over the last 18 years, has raised £812,000 for Cancer Research UK.

This year, they are hoping to break the £1 million mark in raising money for Cancer Research UK's Breast Cancer Appeal.