Gold Baby Charter Accreditation for neonatal unit at West Suffolk Hospital

The neonatal unit of West Suffolk Hospital has successfully completed its Gold Baby Charter Accreditation. - Credit: Bliss

A Suffolk hospital's neonatal unit has received a glowing review as part of gold-standard accreditation awarded by a baby charity.

The neonatal unit of West Suffolk Hospital has successfully completed its Gold Baby Charter Accreditation, meaning it has sufficient processes and facilities in place to deliver "high-quality family-centred care".

A representative for premature and sick baby charity Bliss said: "The culture of the West Suffolk Hospital neonatal unit is clearly family-centred, with a team culture that enforced mutual trust and respect between staff and families.

"A dedicated community team offer individualised care and support for families and ensure a smooth transition from the unit to home.

"Information from staff is shared consistently with families and explanations of procedures and care are delivered clearly and in a timely manner."

The charity also commended the addition of a unit psychologist, free parking, access to sensory toys and the availability of an extensive amount of clothing and blankets.

Karen Ranson, ward manager for the unit, said: "This accreditation proves our commitment to family integrated care and demonstrated how our team strives to work closely together with our families to embed the high standard of care set out in the Bliss Baby Charter principles.

"We are delighted that Bliss formally recognises our teams' ongoing commitment to put our babies and their families at the centre of everything we do, and we pledge as a team to continue to do so."

To achieve Gold Accreditation, units receive an assessment visit from Bliss and external assessors to confirm the unit is of Baby Charter standard.

The Gold Accreditation award lasts three years, until re-assessment is completed and Platinum Accreditation can be achieved.

The Baby Charter lead for the unit Frances Frost added: "The commitment of the staff whilst being appraised through our journey from Bronze, Silver and finally the Gold has been very supportive.

"I feel privileged that I have been so involved in the instigation and subsequent acknowledgement of the outstanding integrated family care provided by our unit."