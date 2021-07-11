News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Google data tracks Suffolk's movements before July 19 lockdown easing

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:45 AM July 11, 2021   
More than 9,200 people visited Ipswich town centre on Monday, June 15 as coronavirus restrictions we

It seems that people have felt more confident about going out and about as Covid restrictions are eased - Credit: Archant

Data from Google which tracks people's movements has showed Suffolk taking a step towards normal life as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The latest figures from July 5 compare the time spent at various places with a baseline period from January 3 and February 6 2020 - just before the pandemic hit.

It shows that people in Suffolk have been visiting parks, shops and going to work more than the national average.

Trips to parks saw the biggest rise, up 78% on pre-Covid levels.

The number of people staying at home - once more than 20% during the pandemic - is now at 7%, lower than the national average of 9%.

You may also want to watch:

However, the number of people using public transport has fallen from a few months ago - although it is still higher than the national average.

On May 11, the figures were only down 23% on the pre-Covid baseline. On July 5, the number of those using public transport had dropped to 36% less than the baseline.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town open pre-season with Dartford victory
  3. 3 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club 
  1. 4 Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68
  2. 5 Murder probe launched after man killed in Ipswich guest house attack
  3. 6 Police tape off major town centre street after 'incident'
  4. 7 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their friendly win at Dartford
  5. 8 'Good players worth waiting for' - Cook provides transfer update
  6. 9 Cook on Dartford win, Covid in the camp, injury update and 'great' atmosphere as fans return
  7. 10 Objections lodged over 112 homes in Suffolk village

The government is set to remove the vast majority of coronavirus restrictions on July 19, with people no longer advised to work from home and venues such as night clubs allowed to reopen.

It is expected this will lead to a further rise in people's movements.

Data
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Ruffles, aged 26, from Stowupland, has tragically died following a crash in Earl Stonham.

'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton first day 7

Interview

Ashton: I want at least five more signings

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Matt Crooks is a prime Ipswich Town transfer target this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Rotherham reject Championship bid for prime Town target Crooks

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Sta

10 players still available on frees from League One rivals

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus