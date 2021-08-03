News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Hadleigh ranked among worst-hit towns for excess deaths amid Covid

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:30 PM August 3, 2021   
Adverts are being displayed in the bus shelters around Ipswich asking people to stay at home and pro

Hadleigh's excess deaths surged amid the second Covid wave. Hadleigh mayor Frank Minns (inset) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hadleigh residents have been praised for their "huge sense of community" after figures revealed the town's excess death number surged amid the second wave of Covid.

Office for National Statistics data has shown the neighbourhood recorded 136 deaths between September 2020 and March 2021.

This was 57 more than the average of 79 for the same period in the pre-pandemic years between 2015 and 2019.

It was the second-largest number of excess deaths reported by a neighbourhood in England and Wales during the period between last autumn and spring this year.

Only the West St Leonards area of Hastings, in East Sussex, recorded more excess deaths in England and Wales in the same timeframe.

The figures come after the Care Quality Commission revealed 57 of a total 63 Covid-related deaths in Hadleigh as of March 31 this year were reported by four care homes.

There was a Covid-19 outbreak at Magdalen House care home in Hadleigh during the second national loc

Magdalen House was among the care homes affected by a Covid outbreak - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There were 26 deaths recorded in November last year alone as a Covid alert was issued to residents amid soaring infection rates.

Hadleigh High School also sent home nearly 150 staff and students last November after several cases of Covid were identified.

You may also want to watch:

A memorial garden is being created on the grounds of Hadleigh Nursing Home as a permanent reminder of those lost amid the pandemic.

Frank Minns, mayor of Hadleigh, paid tribute to the community and said the crisis had "brought out the best of people".

Frank Minns, the new mayor of Hadleigh, says more needs to be done for the town's young people. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hadleigh mayor Frank Minns paid tribute to the spirit shown by the community amid the pandemic - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk enjoys warehousing boom as more businesses flock to region
  2. 2 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
  3. 3 A12 fully reopened after serious crash
  1. 4 Container ship that blocked Suez Canal due to arrive in Felixstowe
  2. 5 Boy, 5, dies after suffering serious head injuries at department store
  3. 6 Man left with cuts to his head after being bottled following fight in Suffolk town
  4. 7 Long-serving parish clerk resigns from council hit by flaring tensions
  5. 8 Positives, negatives and plenty still to do - what we've learned from Town's pre-season
  6. 9 Obsessed man thought barmaid was in love with him
  7. 10 Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery 

He said: "There's no doubt we had a very bad period last November - that shook people a lot.

"But the people of Hadleigh have kept going. I don't see a crisis of morale.

"What's clear is that there has been a huge sense of community. This has brought out the best of people, even while things were grim. It was remarkable.

"Hadleigh has been hit quite hard and more than half of the deaths have been in care homes - it's dreadful what they went through.

"It's important that we don't forget these people but we shouldn't remember them for the reason they have died.

"The town's been through some grim times but I think we have shown a proper sense of community."

Coronavirus
Suffolk Live
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Oaks Primary School, Ipswich

Education News | Updated

Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns first half effort hits the post.

Football

Andy's Angles: Five observations from Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss to Millwall

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina and Hayden Coulson remain Ipswich Town transfer targets

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Warnock and Dijon boss give updates on Town targets Coulson and Celina

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus