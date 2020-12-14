Hadleigh Library closed for deep clean after confirmed coronavirus case
- Credit: Archant
Hadleigh Library is to remain closed until next week after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
A spokesman for the library, in High Street, said a deep clean will take place as a precaution and that staff have been closely following protocol to minimise any risk of transmission.
The closure comes following a similar event at Ipswich County Library, which was forced to close until Monday, December 14, following another confirmed case of the virus among staff.
The Suffolk Libraries spokesman said: "We would like to reassure customers that all staff have been closely following safety procedures to minimise any transmission risk.
"The library should open again next Tuesday.
"We apologise to customers for any inconvenience. Customers can still return items using the library’s dropbox or visit any other Suffolk library."
