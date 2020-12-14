News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News > Health

Hadleigh Library closed for deep clean after confirmed coronavirus case

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:34 PM December 14, 2020   
The roof of Hadleigh Library collapsed this morning under the pressure of the water from the deluge

Hadleigh Library is closed for a deep clean following a confirmed coronavirus case among staff - Credit: Archant

Hadleigh Library is to remain closed until next week after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman for the library, in High Street, said a deep clean will take place as a precaution and that staff have been closely following protocol to minimise any risk of transmission.

The closure comes following a similar event at Ipswich County Library, which was forced to close until Monday, December 14, following another confirmed case of the virus among staff.

The Suffolk Libraries spokesman said: "We would like to reassure customers that all staff have been closely following safety procedures to minimise any transmission risk. 

"The library should open again next Tuesday.

"We apologise to customers for any inconvenience. Customers can still return items using the library’s dropbox or visit any other Suffolk library."

Most Read

  1. 1 What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?
  2. 2 Parts of Essex to enter Tier 3 restrictions - as new strain of coronavirus confirmed
  3. 3 North Stander: It's sad but true - we are Britain's most miserable football club
  1. 4 Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid tier? 
  2. 5 'Please come home' - Family's plea to dad missing two weeks
  3. 6 Doctor fears Essex is heading for Tier 3 restrictions, warning January looks 'very grim'
  4. 7 Firm’s delight as new headquarters takes shape
  5. 8 Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines
  6. 9 Builder hid cannabis farm in loft of Suffolk home
  7. 10 Three women taken to hospital after large fencing falls down in Ipswich
Coronavirus
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Football

'We have to wake up before the horse has bolted' - Lambert on 2-0 home...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon

Which Suffolk schools will end term a day early before Christmas under...

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Plans to convert 'unviable' grade II listed pub into family home submitted

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon