Three GP surgeries to merge after go-ahead for new building

A CGI indicative image of what the new Sudbury GP surgery for the Hardwicke House Group Practice could look like - Credit: DGA ARCHITECTS LTD

A desperately needed new surgery for Sudbury has been given the go-ahead.

The project will enable three GP surgeries in the town to move into one building and future-proof health care for the growing and ageing population.

Hardwicke House, Meadow Lane and Great Cornard surgeries, which come under the umbrella of the Hardwicke House Group Practice, will move to the new-build on lorry park land off Station Road.

Babergh District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday morning agreed by 10 votes to one to approve the planning application by Assura PLC.

Planning committee member Sue Ayres, who is currently mayor for Sudbury, said: “We desperately need this. Anyone who goes to Hardwicke House knows there is barely any parking.

“The facilities we have lost in Sudbury we would have back. I think it would be ideal.”

It is not yet known when work will begin on the new surgery in Sudbury - Credit: DGA ARCHITECTS LTD

Dr Jamie Gilmour, practice partner, said: “Getting the green light for a purpose built health centre today future proofs our ability to offer more services from a wider range of clinicians to a growing and ageing population, and means we can attract the next generation of doctors and nurses into the profession by being a training practice.”

As part of the project, a public car park will become the new surgery car park but will revert back to public use out of hours.

The surgery facilities will include clinical and treatment rooms, a minor surgery theatre, pharmacy, an area for group education and training, and space which can accommodate larger group sessions such as smoking or mum and baby groups.

Concerns were raised by Great Cornard councillor Peter Beer over provision for patients currently at that practice. He said: “We are a substantial village right on the edge of Sudbury, which is losing another facility. The residents I represent feel very strongly.

“I understand it will be a benefit and there will be more facilities available, but it will be to the cost of people in Great Cornard.”

Three current practices will move into the building in Sudbury - Credit: DGA ARCHITECTS LTD

Stuart Clarke, development manager at Assura, said: “We are delighted with receiving a planning approval at today’s planning committee.

“This is a big step forwards in delivering new modern health facilities for the Hardwicke House Group Practice and is the result of many years work between the development team and the practice.

“Once the building is operational, this will serve a significant patient list and will benefit not only Sudbury, but the wider community served by the Hardwicke House Group Practice.”



