Bikers visit care home as surprise for 85-year-old Tony

A Suffolk care home resident was reminded of his motorcycling days by a surprise visit from a local biker group.

Tony Whitehead, a resident at Hartismere Place care home in Eye, has been an avid motorcyclist since the age of 16, owning a number of motorcycles in his youth, including a Vincent Black Prince 1000cc, a Triumph and even a Velocette ex-police bike – despite never having been in the police himself.

The 85-year-old, who is a long-standing member of Vincent H.R.D Owners Club, enjoys sharing his stories with his care home fellows.

The care home staff were determined to awaken Tony’s memories of his younger days and invited a local motorbike group to visit with their impressive vehicles.

Tony Whitehead with care workers and some of the bikers at Hartismere Place. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Tony was delighted to see the motorcyclists making a surprise journey to the care home.

He said: “Seeing all those bikes was incredible – I couldn’t believe everyone was there for me!”

The home manager, Claire Martin, and senior care assistant, Sophie Wilson, also joined the convoy with some of their friends.

Tony added: “It was lovely to see some familiar bikes, like the Triumph, but also to see Greg – an old colleague of mine who I hadn’t seen for years – among the group, and Claire and Sophie as well!”

The visit was part of the home’s wishing tree initiative, which encourages residents to share their dreams and reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying on a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper.

Claire Martin, the home manager, said: “I share Tony’s passion for motorbikes, and so when he shared his wish, I was thrilled to help make it come true.

Ceri Roberts, a member of the biking group, talking to Tony about her Victory Hammer trike. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

“It was amazing to be part of such a wonderful surprise, and to learn even more about his love for biking.

“Our wishing tree initiative is a wonderful way for residents to share with us their ambitions, and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality.

“Tony has always loved reminiscing about the trips he used to go on riding his motorbike, so it was an incredibly special moment to see his face light up when he saw the bikes approaching.

“He’s had a smile on his face ever since, and so have we. I’d like to say a huge thank you to the group for coming to visit us and for making Tony’s day!”