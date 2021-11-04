Haverhill has highest Covid-19 rates in Suffolk, figures reveal

Haverhill West and North are the two highest areas with Covid case rates in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Coronavirus case rates in parts of Haverhill are the highest in the county with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

Government figures for Suffolk and north Essex in the seven days to October 28 showed that Haverhill West remains the area with the highest Covid-19 case rate at 1,141.8 per 100,000 people.

Haverhill North has the second highest coronavirus case rate in the county at 955.1 per 100,000 people.

Belstead Hills, in Ipswich, was third highest, with a case rate of 901.2, followed by Moreton Hall, in Bury St Edmunds, at 846.5 per 100,000 people.

Shotley Peninsula (128.8), Fressingfield, Laxfield and Worlingworth (141.6) and Southwold, Reydon and Wrentham (151.5) were the lowest in the seven days to October 28.

The government Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) figures show data at the most local level.

For areas with fewer than three cases at MSOA level, data is not shown to protect individuals' identities.

Meanwhile, the toll of the coronavirus pandemic has been laid bare in a stark new study.

As well as significant falls in life expectancy in many countries, the number of "years lost" from premature deaths soared.

By comparing the lives cut short by Covid-19 and the estimated life spans of those who died, researchers calculated that more than 28 million "extra years of life" were lost in 2020.

A global study assessed the impact of the pandemic on 37 countries, including England and Wales.

Researchers found reductions in life expectancy in men and women in all countries except New Zealand, Taiwan and Norway, which reported rises in life expectancy in 2020.

There was no change in Denmark, Iceland and South Korea.

The highest reductions in life expectancy were observed in Russia, the US and Bulgaria.

The international group of academics, led by a team at Oxford University, calculated that life expectancy in England and Wales fell by a year - similar to findings from Public Health England earlier this year.

Years of life lost were measured by calculating the difference between observed and expected years a person is expected to live.

The number of years of life lost was higher than expected in all countries except Taiwan, New Zealand, Iceland, Denmark, South Korea, and Norway.

In the remaining 31 countries, about 28 million excess years of life were lost in 2020, according to estimates, with higher rates of "excess years lost" among men compared with women.

