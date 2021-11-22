Family raise awareness after birthmarks on son's body proved to be genetic disorder

Adam and Selina Fitzgerald pictured with their children Callum and Chloe are part of the 4 Peaks 4 Reasons team. - Credit: Selina Fitzgerald

A Suffolk family's discovery that spots on their son's body was in fact a genetic disorder has led them to join an epic fundraising challenge to tackle the United Kingdom's highest peaks.

Selina and Adam Fitzgerald, from Haverhill, are part of the team 4 Peaks 4 Reasons which will see a team of co-workers tackle Carrauntoohil, in Ireland, Snowden in Wales, Scafell Pike and finally Ben Nevis.

Their son Callum, six, is currently undergoing testing for NF1, or Neurofibroma, which is a genetic disorder that causes tumours to grow along the nerves, behind the eyes and along the spine.

Mrs Fitzgerald, 36, said: "He's incredibly resilient.

"We noticed about 40 birthmarks appear, some of them quite large. We spoke to the doctor and they said it was Cafe Au Lait spots and it could be leaning towards NF1. We googled it and nearly fell to the floor.

"I'm very open in a sense I won't get affected until the words yes that is what it is, or no that's not it at all are said.

"He's very enthusiastic, he is quite excitable."

The family has also been supported by the Childhood Tumour Trust during Callum's diagnosis process which has helped reassure the couple as they learn more about the condition.

The couple are also parents to daughter Chloe, four, and have three dogs, hope as well as raising money they will increase awareness around NF1.

Mr Fitzgerald's boss Andy Cooper was inspired to do something for his team and is setting the challenge to raise £50,000 to be split between the Childhood Tumour Trust, Sands, Darent Valley Hospital Charity: Cancer Fight Fund and St Francis Hospice.

The 35-year-old has found himself taking a bigger part and completing the challenge alongside the team which will take them 1,800 miles in total.

Mrs Fitzgerald, who is supporting the challenge administratively, said: "It got Cooper down that they [the team] are struggling and nobody was doing anything about it. He came up with the whacky idea to walk four peaks in four countries for four different charities.

"Adam is the class clown, he was originally going to be the driver.

"He'll need a lot of jokes."

Donations are being raised on JustGiving at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/4peaks4reasons and more information is available on the 4 Peaks 4 Reasons Facebook page.