Interactive map reveals the Covid rate in every Suffolk neighbourhood

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:00 AM January 24, 2022
The latest Covid infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed

The latest coronavirus rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - with the highest case numbers found in Newmarket and Haverhill.

Data for the week up to January 18 has been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each consist of about 8,000 people.

The figures have revealed North Newmarket, Studlands & Exning has the highest seven-day Covid rate in Suffolk, recording 1,518.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Haverhill West's rate was not far behind at 1,505.1.

Whitton in Ipswich has seen its Covid rate fall from 1,956.7 to 1,244.0 in just over a week, while other parts of the town are seeing a similar numbers of cases.

The government's Plan B rules are set to expire later this week, meaning mask-wearing in shops and Covid passports will become optional.

More people are set to return to their offices as the work-from-home guidance was lifted last week.

