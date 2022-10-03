Health visitor numbers in Suffolk have halved since 2019

The number of health visitors operating in Suffolk has almost halved since 2019, new information reveals. - Credit: Gregg Brown/Sarah Lucy Brown/PA

The number of health visitors operating in Suffolk has almost halved since 2019, new information reveals.

Suffolk County Council has revealed that it now has 65 full-time equivalent health visitors operating in Suffolk, compared to 120 two years ago.

Health visitors work with families of children up to five years old to help identify health needs, improve wellbeing, prevent ill health and reduce inequalities.

They carry out five mandatory developmental checks - antenatal, new baby, six-eight weeks, one year and two or 2.5 years.

In June 2019, it was reported that 31 of Suffolk County Council's 120 health visitor roles were being eyed for cuts.

Four months later in October, final numbers revealed that 41 had disappeared as a result of budget cuts.

However, as of September 2022, this number sunk even further to 65 - almost half the original figure.

Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive Andy Yacoub. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk emphasised the importance of children having the best start in life, saying: "This includes ensuring interventions in early infancy and making sure support is there for those who need it.

"We would therefore expect it to follow that local commissioning arrangements for services in the future will seek to ensure families are supported throughout the early stages of their child's life."

He pointed to the pressure that maternity care is currently facing, adding: "This includes people having often struggled to access postnatal care and support extending beyond their discharge from hospitals."

Mr Yacoub commented that the "guidance of a friendly professional" in the time immediately following the birth of a baby is vital.

Home-Start in Suffolk chief executive Tara Spence. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tara Spence, chief executive of family charity Home-Start in Suffolk highlighted the importance of the first 1,001 days of a child's life - from conception to two years old.

"We recognise that for many parents the early days and months after having a baby can be daunting and challenging," said Ms Spence.

She added that Home-Start offer many group services as well as home visiting which are designed to support parents during this time.

This newspaper contacted Suffolk County Council for comment.