News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Mum of child born with serious heart problem to lead new charity hub

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:00 PM May 26, 2022
Heart Heroes will be setting up a Suffolk Hub to help children with heart conditions

Heart Heroes will be setting up a Suffolk Hub to help children with heart conditions - Credit: Lisa Carter

A mum with a daughter born with a serious heart condition will use her personal experiences to help others as she leads a new charity hub to support children with heart problems.

Heart Heroes will be opening the hub in Stowupland so it can help more families with regular events and support groups.

The Suffolk hub will be run by Lisa Carter, who has three children, one of whom was born with a serious heart condition.

Evanee with her mum Lisa

Evanee with her mum Lisa - Credit: Lisa Carter

Lisa's middle child Evanee, eight, was born with coarctation of the aorta, which is where part of the aorta is narrower than usual.

Lisa, who is from Stowmarket, said: "I found out during my 20-week scan and it was a real shock.

"Fortunately when Evanee was born she wasn't quite as poorly as the doctors had feared."

Evanee was looked after at the Evelina London Children's hospital and has had surgery on three separate occasions, when she was nine days old, five months old, and had a pacemaker fitted when she was two.

Most Read

  1. 1 Is this tearoom near Ipswich one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 
  2. 2 New landlord hopes to make Suffolk pub 'centre' of village community
  3. 3 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  1. 4 Plans for two drive-through takeaways in Suffolk town
  2. 5 New landlords take over award-winning pub and brewery in Suffolk village
  3. 6 The former Ipswich players looking for new clubs this summer
  4. 7 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?
  5. 8 Man caught in undercover police sting trying to meet '13-year-old girl'
  6. 9 Cobwebs spotted covering entire trees across Suffolk
  7. 10 Boss McKenna on Town's 'challenging and important' pre-season schedule

Lisa said: "She is doing fantastically now. She is very active and even running laps around the school field, which is really building her stamina

Evanee Carter was born with a narrow aorta and was fitted with a pacemaker when she was just two

Evanee Carter was born with a narrow aorta and was fitted with a pacemaker when she was just two - Credit: Lisa Carter

"She can do most things, apart from contact sports because of the pacemaker."

On leading the hub, Lisa said: "There will be a lot of families going through what we did.

"When I was new to everything, I was really lost, and I would love to have known about Heart Heroes then.

"It will also be great for Evanee to finally be able to mix with other children who have been through the same thing that she has."

Lisa's three children: left to right - Kaira (11), Willow (1) and Evanee (8)

Lisa's three children: left to right - Kaira (11), Willow (1) and Evanee (8) - Credit: Lisa Carter

Charity founder Kelly Cornish said: "By opening the Suffolk centre, we can reach more families by putting on local events for them, which will include coffee mornings where parents meet and support each other."

The first meeting will take place on Monday, May 30 from 2pm-4pm at Stowupland Village Hall, where there will be activities for children and give parents a chance to chat with one another.

Charity News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

A Google Maps image of Cornard Road

Obituary

Community sadness after death of man who was found in river

Dolly Carter

person
Morecambe's Cole Stockton celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet

Football | Expert opinion

15 strikers that Ipswich Town could turn to for goals this summer

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Land south of Forest Road, Onehouse, the site of the proposed development.

Planning

Plans for 20 homes in Suffolk village unanimously refused

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Five Suffolk fire crews have been called to help a woman stuck in mud near East Bergholt.

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews tackle blaze for several hours at Suffolk farm

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon