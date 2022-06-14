News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning issued for Suffolk over high temperatures at the end of the week

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:04 PM June 14, 2022
A warning is in place for Suffolk over high temperatures.

A warning has been issued over high temperatures which will hit Suffolk at the end of the week.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has urged people in the county to check on those who are most vulnerable and look out for signs of heart and lung conditions with heat expected to reach 34C in some areas.

The warning is in place from midnight on Thursday, June 16, until midnight on Saturday, June 18.

Suffolk is currently under a level two warning, which means there is a 60pc chance of heatwave conditions.

Under a level two warning people in the county should be "alert and ready" for the event high temperatures hit, with social and healthcare services working to ensure they are ready to take swift action to reduce harm from a potential heatwave.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "High temperatures are expected in some parts of the Midlands and the south on Friday. We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

"During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions. Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat."

The government body has issued advice on how to stay safe in high temperatures: 

The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives are to:

  • Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk
  • Stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms facing the sun – remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors
  • Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol
  • Never leave any people or animals in a closed, parked vehicle
  • Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm
  • Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat
  • Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day
  • Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling
  • Take care and make sure to follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down
