Hospices to provide end-of-life education programme

Two East Anglian hospices have launched a new programme to provide palliative and end-of-life education to healthcare professionals.

St Elizabeth Hospice, in Ipswich, and St Helena Hospice, in Colchester, will collaborate on an extensive range of training sessions and workshops - both online and in person - available to healthcare professionals across north east Essex and Suffolk.

The joint programme, Hospice Education, will hold a number of training sessions over the next few months, including a palliative care masterclass (online) and syringe pump training (face-to-face) on May 18.

Mandy Summons, head of hospice education at St Elizabeth Hospice and St Helena Hospice, said: “Both hospices have held a long term ambition to create an education programme which could support healthcare professionals in the region, so we are delighted we have been able to develop the Hospice Education platform.

“Working through Covid-19, we have seen collaboration and co-production being more important than ever before and through Hospice Education we will be providing one place where people can visit to learn new skills and share ideas to increase knowledge and skillsets to help better meet the needs of the communities we serve.

“We are excited to see how Hospice Education will progress, so do visit our website to view all upcoming sessions and workshops, and if you or your organisation would like to collaborate with us on the programme, please do get in contact.”

Bespoke training on end-of-life care is also available upon request.

To find out more information about Hospice Education email here or visit the St Elizabeth Hospice website here.