Published: 6:11 PM March 25, 2021

New data has shown the number of patients being treated for the coronavirus in the region's hospitals has continued to decrease - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The number of people being treated at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals for coronavirus has continued to decrease in the past week, according to new figures.

The latest data, released by NHS England on Thursday, showed that the number of people being treated by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, dropped by almost 20% in the last week.

On March 16, the trust had 51 Covid patients at its hospitals, compared to 41 on March 23.

There was also a very slight decrease at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, which was treating two coronavirus patients on March 23 - down from three patients on March 16.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care at ESNEFT hospitals has also dropped in the last week.

On March 15, 24 patients were being treated in intensive care. On March 21, this number was 19.

The number of patients in the ITU at West Suffolk Hospital remained at 14 over this period.

It was revealed earlier this week that admissions of patients with coronavirus at Ipswich Hospital alone had dropped by 90% since the start of January.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the Ipswich and East Suffolk, West Suffolk and North Essex clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), said vaccination programmes in the county were having an incredible impact.

Dr Garratt told the meeting: "We've seen a 90% reduction in Covid inpatients at Ipswich Hospital since January, so it's been really incredible. The vaccine programme is having an impact.

"It's been great to see the volumes that we have got through, but also the care and attention we have paid to all our community.

"This is very much a team sport and we have had incredible support from the public, who have come forward to volunteer.

"We've had amazing leadership from various teams. It's been incredible to see the way everyone's pulled together.

"Thank you to everyone in Suffolk for the role they've played in the pandemic. Staff have worked so hard to protect people and keep them safe. I want to report a debt of gratitude."