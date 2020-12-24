How long will Suffolk stay in Tier 4?

Published: 1:14 PM December 24, 2020

Suffolk is set to move into tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions after a sudden rise in cases - but how long will the county keep the harsher restrictions?

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock announced yesterday that Suffolk, as well as Norfolk, Essex and other parts of the south-east and East Anglia, would be moved into the tougher restrictions.

The move means that from 00.01am on Boxing Day, tougher rules will be in place.

The current Christmas Day rules on household mixing are allowed to continue.

The rules include:

No socialising with anyone outside your household or support bubble in any indoor setting.

No socialising with anyone outside your household or support bubble in any outdoor setting.

You should avoid travelling outside your local area, except in exceptional circumstances.

You should work from home if possible. Where you cannot do so, you can continue to travel to the workplace.

Non-essential retail businesses, accommodation providers, indoor leisure and sports facilities, entertainment venues, indoor attractions, personal care facilities and community halls must close.

Hospitality venues, such as pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants must close except for takeaway (until 11pm), delivery, drive-through and click and collect services.

When will Suffolk move out of Tier 4 restrictions?

The next review of the rules will take place on December 30.

However, with Suffolk only just moving into the stricter rules, it seems unlikely that the tier will be lowered.

Following this review, another should happen two weeks afterwards. However, no date has been confirmed.

With rates rising in every region of Suffolk and north Essex, a change in fortune would need to happen before the government would be willing to lower the tier.

In the most recent update, the government said: "The government keeps the data under constant review and will take immediate action to protect local communities."