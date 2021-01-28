Infection rates continue to fall across Suffolk and Essex

Published: 7:30 AM January 28, 2021

Coronavirus infection rates have continued to fall in Suffolk and north Essex after the UK recorded its second-highest daily death toll.

Ipswich remains the district with the highest infection rate in Suffolk after recorded a seven-day infection rate of 368.1 cases per 100,000 people, data up to January 23 has revealed.

However, this represents a significant decrease in new infections - with the infection rate being as high as 510.5 the week before.

East Suffolk's infection rate was 255.4 in the same timeframe, closely followed by Mid Suffolk at 247.4 and West Suffolk at 247.2.

Babergh - at 232.5 - has the lowest infection rate in the county.

Tendring, over the border in Essex, is another district that has reported a significant fall in new infections after its seven day rate fell from 854.3 to 562.9.

Braintree's rate is 495.4, while Colchester's is 434.5.

On Wednesday, the UK reported 1,725 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test - the second-highest total in a single day throughout the pandemic.