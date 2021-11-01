Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Neighbourhoods in Ipswich and Haverhill reported the highest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Charlotte Bond

New data has revealed the Suffolk and north Essex neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus rates — with the most infections reported in Ipswich and Haverhill.

Government figures for the week up to October 25 have broken down postcodes into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have a population of around 8,000.

Haverhill West has become the neighbourhood with the highest Covid infection rate in the region, with 93 new infections taking it to 1206.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This was closely followed by Whitehouse in Ipswich, with a rate of 908.3 after recording 80 new cases.

Southwold, Reydon and Wrentham had the lowest rate between the two counties at just 84.2.

Other neighbourhoods to report low rates include Shotley Peninsula, Saxmundham and Coldfair Green and Bocking, near Braintree.

Suffolk has been made an Enhanced Response Area from today, meaning the county will receive support from specialist teams in a bid to bring down infection rates.