Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Suffolk and north Essex's latest Covid infection rates have been revealed - Credit: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in parts of Suffolk and north Essex - with neighbourhoods in Ipswich reporting the most new infections.

Latest government figures for the week up to January 10 have been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each consist of about 8,000 people.

The data revealed Gipping & Chantry Park in Ipswich has the highest seven-day Covid rate in the region at 1,984.7 cases per 100,000 people after 187 new infections were reported.

Nearby Whitton had the second-highest rate in Suffolk and north Essex at 1,956.7 cases per 100,000.

Infection rates remain lower in parts of east Suffolk, near Sudbury and the neighbourhoods along the border between Suffolk and Essex.

Suffolk has recently reported 24 Covid-related deaths in a week, the highest seven-day total since the lockdown last February.