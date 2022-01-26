Will NHS hospital parking stay free in Suffolk after the pandemic?

Police are investigating a rage rage incident which happened in the car park of Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Healthcare workers have called for free parking for NHS staff at hospitals to continue.

Their representatives Unison called the end to free parking a "kick in the teeth" coming for NHS workers.

A Freedom of Information request by this newspaper can reveal that before Covid East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust (ESNEFT) made nearly a million, £862,552 from staff through charges for parking at Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

The hospital car parks, both managed by ESNEFT, made a lot more income from patients and visitors, a total of £2,062,117 in 2019/2020.

This significantly dropped in 2020/21, the pandemic year, to £710,394-worth of income from visitors and £309 income from staff.

The trust also made a total of £446,981.62 in 2019/20 and £19,418.80 in 2020/21 from fining visitors and staff.

UNISON Eastern regional organiser Cheryl Godber - Credit: UNISON

UNISON Eastern regional organiser Cheryl Godber said: “Any reintroduction of charges would be a real kick in the teeth staff who have been denied a decent pay rise despite giving their all during the last two incredibly challenging years and now face soaring price rises.

“The trust must also answer questions over the eye-watering sums it’s received from fining patients and staff, including identifying what that income has been used for.

"While parking control measures are obviously necessary to ensure there are spaces available, patients and staff shouldn’t be cash cows for the trust.”

Dee Holbrook, Royal College of Nursing senior officer for Suffolk, Norfolk and North East Essex - Credit: RCN

Dee Holbrook, Royal College of Nursing senior officer for Suffolk, Norfolk and North East Essex, said a review into car parking charges should happen after the pandemic, citing "below inflation" NHS pay rises.

She added: “Having to pay high parking charges puts extra pressure on already stretched finances.

"While working long and stressful shifts, nursing staff should not have to worry about how they will safely get home or high charges for parking.”

Fiona Sparrow, associate director of estates and facilities at ESNEFT, said: “All parking income at the Trust goes back into patient care.

“Parking has been free for all ESNEFT staff for nearly two years, and it will continue to be free until the Covid-19 pandemic ends, or until national guidance changes."

Significant progress on fines was made in November 2021, the trust claimed after some problems with its new automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system were solved.

Many patients, blue badge holders and NHS staff were fined since May 2021 for using Ipswich Hospital car parks but all who contacted this newspaper were successful on appeal.

Kelly Weston, who has Stage 4 bowel cancer, was fined twice by Ipswich Hospital when she claims she was using the parking system correctly. - Credit: Kelly Weston

Kelly Weston, a former Stage 4 bowel cancer patient, who was fined twice in 2021 and was later given a waiver said: "I think it is a disgrace that the trust is profiteering from people in often vulnerable and extremely distressing circumstances.

"Whether that’s attending hospital as a patient, or visiting a loved one.

"I am sure that there are others who are less likely to challenge, just went along with it and parted with essential money, especially when threatened with further fees and court action."

She had a 17-hour lifesaving total pelvic exenteration in July 2021 and is now cancer-free.

A nurse who was also fined, along with other staff, said they also received waivers since June 2021 but pointed out the NHS suspension on free parking permits will soon end.

She was "disgusted" by how much money the trust had made.

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk, said: “Parking charges at hospitals can often be a cause of frustration for people, although many accept it as an inevitable factor in receiving care.

“If the public do express concerns to us, it tends to be about a limited availability of parking spaces and having to account for that when planning journey times, whether it is for an appointment or to visit someone."

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Ms Sparrow from ESNEFT added that visiting is still suspended, free parking is offered to patients, Blue Badge holders, patients and carers of children in hospital overnight, and close relatives of dying patients.

“If anyone believes they have been fined in error in our car parks, we’d strongly encourage them to contact us directly and we will investigate further," she added. "The trust’s travel team is very happy to listen to appeals.”

Email travel.plan@esneft.nhs.uk or call Ipswich Hospital on 01473 703821, or Colchester Hospital on 01206 742275 / 742732 Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm.