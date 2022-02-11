Hospital trust sees small rise in Covid admissions

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals have reported a slight rise in the number of coronavirus patients in their care as it continues to treat over 100 patients.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages the two hospitals, was treating 108 patients for Covid as of February 8.

This total was 102 on February 1 and 100 the week before that.

In contrast, West Suffolk Hospital has seen a significant fall in the number of Covid patients it has been treating in recent weeks.

The Bury St Edmunds hospital had just 24 virus patients in the most recent data, a total which has fallen from 42 in the space of a week.

On January 25, West Suffolk Hospital was caring for 61 people with Covid.

ESNEFT has confirmed its hospitals will once again allow patients to have visitors on-site when the trust relaxes its rules next week.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said: "I’m delighted that we are now able to cautiously reintroduce visiting in all our hospital sites.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals - Credit: Archant

"We recognise the significant upset not having visitors can cause to patients and their families and suspending visiting is never an easy decision for us.

"However, our priority is always to keep everyone safe, whether they’re in our care, visiting someone they love, or they’re at work.

"That’s why we remain cautious and why we are insisting certain precautions are taken by visitors, including taking a lateral flow test before coming to our hospitals and being vaccinated against Covid-19.

"As ever, we will keep all our decisions around visiting under constant review."