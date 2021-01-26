Published: 7:46 PM January 26, 2021

There has a large drop in the coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich in the past week.

The data compared the week up to January 22 with the week to January 15. The last four days are not included as they are not considered complete.

Data covering the week to January 22 showed the infection rates had dropped to 367.4 cases per 100,000, down from 548.4 cases per 100,000 in the week to January 15.

Every district in the county showed a drop in the infection rate with Babergh showing the biggest drop outside of Ipswich.

Over the border in Essex, all districts showed a drop in infection rates too.

The largest drop was in Tendring which went from 888.4 cases per 100,000 down to 594.3 cases per 100,000.

The coronavirus infection rate in England also continued to drop.