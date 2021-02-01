Ipswich's Covid infection rate remains above national average

Published: 7:14 PM February 1, 2021

Coronavirus cases have continued to fall in Suffolk and north Essex - but the infection rate in some districts remains higher than the national average.

Ipswich has the highest seven-day infection rate in Suffolk at 315.5 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to January 28 - though this represents a drop in cases from the week before.

West Suffolk has the second-highest rate at 203.9, followed by East Suffolk's rate of 184.4.

The rate in Mid Suffolk is 162.7, while Babergh's infection rate is the lowest in the county at 148.9.

Infection rates remain comparatively high over the border in north Essex, with the seven-day rate recorded at 382.8 in Tendring in the same timeframe.

Braintree's rate was reported as 376.1, with Colchester's figure at 317.4.

England's national infection rate was reported as 280.2 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to January 28 - a fall from 405.1 from the week before.