News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Hospital Covid outbreak a 'wake-up call' for continuing social distancing, Suffolk leaders warn

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:30 PM April 27, 2021   
Ipswich Town Centre shoppers wearing masks Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Social distancing, face masks and regular hand washing were still needed to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The recent Covid-19 outbreak at Ipswich Hospital must be "a wake-up call" for people to continue observing social distancing, health leaders have warned.

Ipswich Hospital last week confirmed an outbreak of the virus a fortnight ago saw cases among inpatients climb from three to 29 in just 48 hours, and hit 54 at its peak.

Those numbers have since come down and no patients were in intensive care, but the hospital took swift action to instigate an independent review of practices. That has resulted in strict daily audits taking place to ensure guidelines over facemasks and social distancing are being upheld.

The intensive care units at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals have been full since before New Year due to the pressure from...

Ipswich Hospital confirmed Covid-19 case numbers were coming down after an outbreak earlier this month - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Health and council leaders told Friday's Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting that it must be a wake-up call that social distancing was still as important as ever.

Public Health Suffolk director Stuart Keeble said: "The key point I would to take from this is the speed at which this still moves.

"This isn't just about hospitals, it's about everywhere. It's a reminder I think of where the virus is now."

You may also want to watch:

He continued: "The vaccinations will do the heavy lifting [in offering protection] but actually it's still there, and even if you have had a vaccination, that will provide some protection but you can still get it and still spread it."

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Public Health Suffolk director Stuart Keeble said people still needed to observe social distancing regardless of whether they had been given a Covid-19 jab - Credit: Suffolk County Council

The meeting heard that there had been a degree of "vaccine complacency" where some who have had one or both jabs have felt they no longer need to follow rules around social distancing, face mask use and handwashing. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Primary school closes for 'circuit breaker' after coronavirus outbreak
  2. 2 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
  3. 3 Warning after spate of 'DHL parcel delivery' text scams
  1. 4 Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton
  2. 5 Family pay tribute to 'talented' Leiston artist who died in crash
  3. 6 Brett Johnson on Paul Cook, transfer window plans and his Premier League tattoo pledge
  4. 7 70 vehicles stopped in day of action to 'disrupt' criminals
  5. 8 Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in cycling accident
  6. 9 First look at second phase of Notcutts garden centre revamp plans
  7. 10 Collapsing seaside cliffs set to be fixed in £2m project

However, while significant portions of the population are still waiting for a vaccine those rules are still required to prevent people from catching the virus and falling ill.

Suffolk County Council leader and outbreak board chairman Matthew Hicks said: "It's a very strong message, and what we are hearing is a wake-up call.

Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council leader, said modern slavery affected Suffolk Picture: SARAH L

Suffolk Local Outbreak Engagement Board chairman Matthew Hicks said the Ipswich Hospital Covid outbreak must be a 'wake-up call'

"The vaccinations have given people this great feeling of comfort but that doesn't stop us from still needing to observe the same rules we have have been talking about for over a year."

Current guidance requests people to wash their hands thoroughly for 20 seconds, wear facemasks in indoor spaces where social distancing may be tricky and stay two metres apart from people you do not live with.

Coronavirus
Ipswich News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police remained at the pub on Sunday morning

Suffolk Live | Updated

Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook shouting instructions from the touchline.

'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Woman fights for life after being found unconscious in street

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus