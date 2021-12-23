2 million vaccines given in Suffolk and North Essex

An Ipswich student has received Suffolk and north east Essex’s two millionth Covid-19 vaccine today.

Callum Matthews, 14, received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Gainsborough Vaccination Centre in Ipswich, and said he was pleased to have received the jab because it would give him increased protection from the virus.

Callum said: “I think it is important because children are giving Covid to vulnerable people without knowing it.

“Receiving the vaccination makes me feel more safe going out with my mates and doing the things I normally do. Everyone here is very friendly and welcoming and have put me at ease.”

NHS workers are trying to meet Boris Johnson's goal of offering the booster jab to every adult before 2022. - Credit: WSFT

Kerry Donovan, who gave Callum his vaccination, said she was proud to administer the milestone dose. She said: “I am a little proud but I am more proud of our team which has delivered vaccinations every day for the past year to people.”

She added: “I am a retired NHS physiotherapist with 35 years’ experience. I had a bad time with the virus and decided I wanted to help when I heard that the vaccination programme was being rolled out.”

As of December 21, there have been 407,610 third or booster vaccines administered in Suffolk, 58.5% of the population.

On December 19, 13,276 third doses were given out - the highest number of vaccines ever administered in a single day in Suffolk.

Ed Garratt, chief executive of the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “This is an important milestone for our system and I am incredibly proud of our hardworking teams of staff and volunteers who have enabled our system to reach it. It is great that Callum and so many other people have now come through our doors.

“We currently have a great deal of capacity within our system for people to receive their vaccination so please make full use of it.

“It is never too late for vaccinations – this is life-saving treatment so please come forward to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Pam Sabine, operational director of the vaccination centres across Suffolk and north east Essex, said: “I would like to thank Callum for coming forward today for his vaccination.

“It is great to see younger people really coming forward as this virus continues to spread at an alarming rate.”

For an up-to-date list of all the available walk in clinics, please visit www.sneevaccine.org.uk