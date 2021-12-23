News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

2 million vaccines given in Suffolk and North Essex

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 4:05 PM December 23, 2021
WSFT

Calum receiving his jab today - Credit: WSFT

An Ipswich student has received Suffolk and north east Essex’s two millionth Covid-19 vaccine today.

Callum Matthews, 14, received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Gainsborough Vaccination Centre in Ipswich, and said he was pleased to have received the jab because it would give him increased protection from the virus.

Callum said: “I think it is important because children are giving Covid to vulnerable people without knowing it.

“Receiving the vaccination makes me feel more safe going out with my mates and doing the things I normally do. Everyone here is very friendly and welcoming and have put me at ease.”

WSFT

NHS workers are trying to meet Boris Johnson's goal of offering the booster jab to every adult before 2022. - Credit: WSFT

Kerry Donovan, who gave Callum his vaccination, said she was proud to administer the milestone dose. She said: “I am a little proud but I am more proud of our team which has delivered vaccinations every day for the past year to people.”

She added: “I am a retired NHS physiotherapist with 35 years’ experience. I had a bad time with the virus and decided I wanted to help when I heard that the vaccination programme was being rolled out.”

As of December 21, there have been 407,610 third or booster vaccines administered in Suffolk, 58.5% of the population.

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk
  2. 2 Seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022
  3. 3 Town's Boxing Day clash with Gillingham postponed
  1. 4 Former hospital site to become 120 new homes
  2. 5 County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals
  3. 6 Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank
  4. 7 Suffolk and Essex's most shocking dashcam footage from 2021
  5. 8 'I like the thought of me and Nors playing together' - Bonne on Norwood partnership
  6. 9 West Suffolk Hospital trust chair resigns in wake of whistleblowing report
  7. 10 Watch footage of McKenna's first Ipswich Town training session

On December 19, 13,276 third doses were given out  - the highest number of vaccines ever administered in a single day in Suffolk.

Ed Garratt, chief executive of the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “This is an important milestone for our system and I am incredibly proud of our hardworking teams of staff and volunteers who have enabled our system to reach it. It is great that Callum and so many other people have now come through our doors.

“We currently have a great deal of capacity within our system for people to receive their vaccination so please make full use of it.

“It is never too late for vaccinations – this is life-saving treatment so please come forward to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Pam Sabine, operational director of the vaccination centres across Suffolk and north east Essex, said: “I would like to thank Callum for coming forward today for his vaccination.

“It is great to see younger people really coming forward as this virus continues to spread at an alarming rate.”

For an up-to-date list of all the available walk in clinics, please visit www.sneevaccine.org.uk

Coronavirus
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base

Jane Hunt

person
Nicola Frost has been named as the woman killed in a collision on the A120 near Harwich earlier this month

Essex Police

Family's emotional tribute to 'adoring' mum-of-two killed in A120 collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Swan in Needham Market is closing for Christmas Day

Christmas

Pub announces Christmas Day closure to give staff day with family

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kieran McKenna took charge of Ipswich Town training for the first time this morning

Football

'I know quite a lot about the squad' - McKenna takes first training session

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon