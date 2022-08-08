Skin cancer survivor encourages people to 'think about their sun habits'

Jennifer Baker from Bury St Edmunds launches a campaign and urges people to enjoy the sun safely - Credit: Cancer Research UK

A mother-of-one from Suffolk who has recovered from a rare type of skin cancer is supporting a campaign that urges people to enjoy the sun safely.

Jennifer Baker, 59, was diagnosed after discovering a lump on her right thigh during lockdown in November 2020.

The Bury St Edmunds resident was one of only 1,500 people in England diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma between 1999 and 2008.

Ms Baker, an executive coach who moved from Australia to the UK in 1991, is now determined to raise vital awareness about skin cancer, as the rates have been rising.

The 59-years-old has joined forces with partners Cancer Research UK and NIVEA Sun, which offer advice and tips on how people can protect their skin from the sun’s rays.

This week, the county is expected to see temperatures of 30C, with west Suffolk set to reach highs of 33C.

Ms Baker said: “To go from thinking I had a cyst to finding out I had Merkel cell carcinoma was a shock, so I’m sharing my story to help others.

“My family back in Australia have been affected by skin cancers, but more common ones, so when the GP said it was Merkel cell carcinoma, as I’d never heard of it, I thought it couldn’t be that bad.

“However, when he said it was rare and aggressive, and he needed to get me an appointment at West Suffolk Hospital immediately, there was a real sense of urgency in his tone, and it was pretty scary.”

Ms Baker had surgery to take away further tissue and two months following the initial lump removal, she was given the all-clear.

She said: “It was just a massive feeling of elation. I felt I could breathe again.”

Ms Baker will now have CT scans every three months for the next three years.

She said: “I hope I can encourage people to think about their sun habits and take precautions.

“Sunburn doesn’t just happen abroad or on summer holidays. It can happen in the UK, even on a cloudy day.

“It’s tempting to want to make the most of warm weather, but getting sunburned increases your chance of getting skin cancer - so it’s really important people take care.”

Karis Betts, the senior health information manager for Cancer Research UK, advises: “Avoid getting caught out by checking the UV index on the weather forecast or online. If it’s 3 or above it’s time to think about sun safety, especially if you have light or fair-coloured skin, or burn easily.

“Whether you’re abroad, having a staycation or just out and about, remember the three-step method to enjoy warm weather safely – seek shade, cover up and regularly apply sunscreen.”

For more information and tips visit cruk.org/sunsafety