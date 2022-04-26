Ex-Town player's health scare sparks awareness message over PSA tests

John Peddelty is raising awareness of how exercise can impact on the results of a PSA test - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A former Ipswich Town player has spoken out about how exercise can affect the results of a PSA test to determine prostate problems - after suffering a health scare.

John Peddelty, who played 44 times for Town, netting five goals, and went on to work for Suffolk police for 28 years, said he wanted to raise awareness of the issue.

The 67-year-old had gone for a routine PSA test, which measures the amount of 'prostate specific antigen' in the blood.

Raised PSA levels can suggest a problem with your prostate, but not necessarily cancer.

Ahead of the test, John, who lives in Kesgrave, had become a regular cyclist to keep fit. He said: "Then I went for a blood test, and my indicators were up."

John Peddelty had been cycling regularly ahead of his PSA test - Credit: Contributed

He had a PSA level of 9.7, and was referred to hospital for more tests.

John said the news was obviously deeply worrying, adding: "You do get that horrible feeling."

There were further tests weeks later, but PSA levels were ok and there was no further cause for alarm.

"They asked if I had been cycling, I said 'yes'. They said no cycling before a PSA blood test for two days because it can affect the test results," he said.

According to Prostate Cancer UK, strenuous exercise is one factor that can affect PSA levels.

"You might be asked not to do any vigorous exercise in the 48 hours before a PSA test," the charity advises.

John said he wasn't aware of this before his test, and doesn't believe many other people are either.

He now wants others to know to avoid them going through the same worry as he did.

John Peddelty when he signed for Ipswich Town in 1976, alongside Paul Mariner and Terry Austin - Credit: Archant

He said: "The information is out there, but you need to look for it. It is all about raising awareness."

For further information about prostate cancer and the PSA test, visit https://prostatecanceruk.org/