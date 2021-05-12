Father’s questions over death of 'intelligent' Joshua, 25, at mental health unit
- Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
The grieving family of a 25-year-old who died at a mental health unit hope an upcoming inquest will provide answers on his death and help prevent further tragedies.
IT programmer Joshua Sahota, from Newmarket, died while in the care of Wedgwood House in Bury St Edmunds on September 9, 2019.
Based on the West Suffolk Hospital site, the unit is run separately by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).
Now, more than 18 months on, Mr Sahota's family say they have passed a significant milestone in their quest for answers on his death - with an inquest due to take place in front of a jury in August 2021.
His father, Malkeet Sahota, paid tribute to his son as a “kind, sensitive and intelligent” young man who had his “whole life ahead of him”.
“We have all been left utterly devastated by Josh’s death - the grief we feel will never stop,” he said.
“Josh was a wonderful son. He enjoyed a healthy lifestyle, playing a variety sports including badminton. He took part in parkruns for charity.
“He loved watching sport including the Le Mans and F1, but never got a chance to see them live. He loved being outdoors, loved his holidays. He was just a lovely young man.”
Craig Knightley of Tees Law, which is representing the family, said they have a number of concerns about the standard of care and treatment Joshua received while a patient at Wedgwood House.
Joshua's death came after several other tragedies linked to the centre.
Since 2017, inquests have been held into the deaths of Ipswich student Henry Curtis-Williams, Bury St Edmunds man Matthew Arkle and Andrew Gibbins, who was killed in a collision on the A14 shortly after leaving the unit.
The facility is run by NSFT, the region’s mental health trust, which has been in special measures for the past four years.
At its last full inspection between October and November 2019, acute adult mental health wards – which include Wedgwood House – were rated by the Care Quality Commission as ‘requiring improvement’.
Stuart Richardson, the trust's chief operating officer, said: “Our hearts go out to Mr Sahota’s family.
"We are deeply sorry for their loss and are keen to support them in any way we can.”
Trust bosses added that they are unable to comment further due to the upcoming inquest proceedings.