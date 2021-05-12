News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Father’s questions over death of 'intelligent' Joshua, 25, at mental health unit

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 6:07 PM May 12, 2021    Updated: 6:10 PM May 12, 2021
Joshua Sahota, from Newmarket, who died at Wedgwood House in Bury St Edmunds 

Joshua Sahota, from Newmarket, who died at Wedgwood House in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The grieving family of a 25-year-old who died at a mental health unit hope an upcoming inquest will provide answers on his death and help prevent further tragedies.  

IT programmer Joshua Sahota, from Newmarket, died while in the care of Wedgwood House in Bury St Edmunds on September 9, 2019.  

Joshua Sahota

The 25-year-old was described by his father as a "kind and intelligent" young man - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Based on the West Suffolk Hospital site, the unit is run separately by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).  

Now, more than 18 months on, Mr Sahota's family say they have passed a significant milestone in their quest for answers on his death - with an inquest due to take place in front of a jury in August 2021.  

Andrew Gibbins had been a voluntary patient at Wedgwood House

Andrew Gibbins had been a voluntary patient at Wedgwood House, run by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, prior to his death (archive image) - Credit: Archant

His father, Malkeet Sahota, paid tribute to his son as a “kind, sensitive and intelligent” young man who had his “whole life ahead of him”. 

“We have all been left utterly devastated by Josh’s death - the grief we feel will never stop,” he said. 

Joshua Sahota, from Newmarket

Joshua Sahota, from Newmarket - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“Josh was a wonderful son. He enjoyed a healthy lifestyle, playing a variety sports including badminton. He took part in parkruns for charity.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
  2. 2 'The manager has to impose his will... we'll give him the resources to do that' - Detmer on Cook's transfer funds
  3. 3 Mum-of-four with 'beautiful soul' dies after collapsing in the street
  1. 4 Steam locomotive back in Suffolk for anniversary trips
  2. 5 Jeffers set for Ipswich Town coaching role
  3. 6 Former judge's widow on trial for sex abuse of young boy in 1980s
  4. 7 Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car
  5. 8 FA Youth Cup, semi-final - LIVE: Agbaje header puts Town ahead at half-time against Liverpool
  6. 9 Stuart Watson's Verdict: Judge Chambers and Skuse's legacy by what their peers said
  7. 10 More than £23k raised in memory of mum who died 2 days after giving birth

“He loved watching sport including the Le Mans and F1, but never got a chance to see them live. He loved being outdoors, loved his holidays. He was just a lovely young man.”  

Craig Knightley of Tees Law, which is representing the family, said they have a number of concerns about the standard of care and treatment Joshua received while a patient at Wedgwood House. 

Joshua's death came after several other tragedies linked to the centre.

Since 2017, inquests have been held into the deaths of Ipswich student Henry Curtis-Williams, Bury St Edmunds man Matthew Arkle and Andrew Gibbins, who was killed in a collision on the A14 shortly after leaving the unit. 

Henry Curtis-Williams, who died in 2016 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Henry Curtis-Williams, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY - Credit: cont

The facility is run by NSFT, the region’s mental health trust, which has been in special measures for the past four years.   

At its last full inspection between October and November 2019, acute adult mental health wards – which include Wedgwood House – were rated by the Care Quality Commission as ‘requiring improvement’.  

Stuart Richardson, the trust's chief operating officer, said: “Our hearts go out to Mr Sahota’s family. 

Stuart Richardson, chief operating officer at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, has conf

Stuart Richardson, chief operating officer at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, has confirmed the closure of Walker Close in Ipswich Picture: NSFT - Credit: Archant

"We are deeply sorry for their loss and are keen to support them in any way we can.” 

Trust bosses added that they are unable to comment further due to the upcoming inquest proceedings. 

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
Investigations
Newmarket News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teddy Bishop sits on the pitch ahead of before being replaced.

Football

Ipswich Town reveal full retained list

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Barns is up for sale off the A140 near Mendlesham

Housing | Gallery

Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson is left waiting for a cross to arrive as a defender intercepts the ball against North

Football | Exclusive

Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon