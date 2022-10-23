'If something is not right, go to your GP', warns mum with incurable cancer

A Suffolk mum-of-two with incurable cancer is pleading for people to see a doctor if they feel "something is not right”.

Two years ago, Katy Stephenson, from Bury St Edmunds, was getting up in the night to use the toilet a lot, feeling bloated, and feeling full very quickly. She put the symptoms down to being peri-menopausal.

But in January 2021, the 47-year-old was diagnosed with stage one ovarian cancer and underwent several months of treatment.

She said: “After the diagnosis, I had a total hysterectomy, and they removed the cancer.

“Then I had six doses of chemo and I've been clear for a year.

“In June my blood test count went up, so the doctors started monitoring me on three monthly blood tests.

“In September the test had dramatically risen. Then I had a CT scan and the doctors found cancerous cells, that cancer had come back.”

Katy Stephenson after her treatment for stage one cancer in 2021 - Credit: Katy Stephenson

Mrs Stephenson has since learned the cancer has returned, spread into her abdominal cavity and is incurable.

She is able to have surgery, and will also have another round of chemotherapy.

Mrs Stephenson, who works closely with Ovarian Cancer UK, wants to encourage other women to consult with their doctors if they feel that “something is not right”.

A poll of 1,000 women for Target Ovarian Cancer found 79% did not know that bloating is a symptom, while 68% were unaware abdominal pain is a sign and 97% were unaware that feeling full is another.

She said: “My message to women is – you know your own bodies, if you feel something isn't right, go to your GP and ask for a CA 125 blood test.

“If you have quite a lot of stomach bloating, feel full very quickly when you eat something, consistently need to get up at night and go to the toilet or have tummy pain, the best thing to do is to go to your doctor."