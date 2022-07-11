Primary school staff to abseil 135ft for breast cancer clinic
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown / Archant / Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity
Staff of Kyson Primary School in Woodbridge are preparing to take the plunge, and abseil 135 feet from the top of Ipswich Hospital’s maternity block.
The team calling themselves the ‘Kyson Knockers’, are determined to raise £2,500, and are now tantalisingly close to their target.
The money will be going towards the Blossom Appeal, a campaign for a £5 million state-of-the-art breast clinic at Ipswich hospital, for which work began earlier this year.
Taking part in the challenge is business manager, Laura Dolan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer herself in March 2017.
“In 2018, I had just come to the end of my treatment for breast cancer,” Laura explained.
“The Blossom Appeal had launched, and it seemed a good way to give something back.”
That summer, Laura took part in a zip wire challenge from the maternity block with her mother and two sisters.
Inspired, Laura’s colleagues followed suit, and will do so again in less than three weeks’ time.
“It’s wonderful that my colleagues are doing something yet again for the Blossom appeal,” said mum-of-three Laura.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk high street pub closes down - but hopes it will re-open
- 2 Plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval
- 3 'Devastated' - Community's shock at Ipswich crash tragedy
- 4 Radio presenter steps in after MP confronted by 'verbally aggressive' man
- 5 Man threatens staff with pair of scissors in robbery at Aldi supermarket
- 6 Leeds boss Marsch on future of Town target Davis
- 7 Revealed: The most popular 2022 baby names in the UK so far
- 8 Pizza business which customers say is 'best ever' announces new pitch
- 9 Temperatures could rise to a record 39C in the next week
- 10 Skipper Morsy's verdict on Town's training camp
“Unfortunately, there are quite a few members of the school community who have been affected by breast cancer, or have friends and relatives who have.
“It’s so common, and we probably all know someone who will have to visit the new unit at some point, unfortunately.”
However, she is hopeful that the new unit will improve patients’ experience.
“We all know there are parts of Ipswich hospital that are a little bit outdated.
“Clinic C, the breast cancer clinic, is one of them, and it’s not really the place you want to be if you are going through treatment or receiving news.
“This is going to be a brand, spanking new unit. All sorts of lovely touches have gone into it.”
Crucially, breast patients will be able to receive all their care in one place, rather than having to visit different clinics,
Laura feels grateful to once again have her colleagues’ support.
“Kyson is great with things like this – staff wellbeing, staff events. All of us support each other.”
The Kyson Knockers will be abseiling from the maternity block on Saturday, July 30.
To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-dolan8