Primary school staff to abseil 135ft for breast cancer clinic

Staff of Kyson Primary School in Woodbridge are preparing to take the plunge, and abseil 135 feet from the top of Ipswich Hospital’s maternity block.

The team calling themselves the ‘Kyson Knockers’, are determined to raise £2,500, and are now tantalisingly close to their target.

The money will be going towards the Blossom Appeal, a campaign for a £5 million state-of-the-art breast clinic at Ipswich hospital, for which work began earlier this year.

Taking part in the challenge is business manager, Laura Dolan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer herself in March 2017.

Laura Dolan is descending Ipswich Hospital Maternity Tower again in support of The Blossom Appeal. - Credit: Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity

“In 2018, I had just come to the end of my treatment for breast cancer,” Laura explained.

“The Blossom Appeal had launched, and it seemed a good way to give something back.”

That summer, Laura took part in a zip wire challenge from the maternity block with her mother and two sisters.

Inspired, Laura’s colleagues followed suit, and will do so again in less than three weeks’ time.

“It’s wonderful that my colleagues are doing something yet again for the Blossom appeal,” said mum-of-three Laura.

“Unfortunately, there are quite a few members of the school community who have been affected by breast cancer, or have friends and relatives who have.

“It’s so common, and we probably all know someone who will have to visit the new unit at some point, unfortunately.”

The team from Kyson, top to bottom, L:R: Laura Dolan, Janine Davey, Hayley Bloss, headteacher Tom Gunson, Miaya Levans, Laura Gunson, Christy Fenelon, Debbie McWhinney, Jane Richmond, Lucy Box, Chloe Sach, Amy Leabon and Elaine Kerridge. - Credit: Laura Dolan

However, she is hopeful that the new unit will improve patients’ experience.

“We all know there are parts of Ipswich hospital that are a little bit outdated.

“Clinic C, the breast cancer clinic, is one of them, and it’s not really the place you want to be if you are going through treatment or receiving news.

“This is going to be a brand, spanking new unit. All sorts of lovely touches have gone into it.”

Crucially, breast patients will be able to receive all their care in one place, rather than having to visit different clinics,

Laura feels grateful to once again have her colleagues’ support.

“Kyson is great with things like this – staff wellbeing, staff events. All of us support each other.”

The Kyson Knockers will be abseiling from the maternity block on Saturday, July 30.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-dolan8