News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Lateral flow test supply problems: where can I get one in Suffolk?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:56 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 6:04 PM December 13, 2021
A school pupil holding a mirror while carrying out a Covid-19 test.

People in Suffolk can pick up lateral flow testing kits from Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury among other towns in the county. - Credit: PA

People have been unable to order lateral flow tests from the government website due to "exceptionally high demand", but the prime minister has insisted there is no shortage of tests. 

On Monday (December 13) the government website showed anyone trying to order the rapid coronavirus tests a message advising them to "try again later" message or to book an appointment at a coronavirus test site instead. 

A spokesman for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the message was being shown as deliveries had been paused to "fulfil existing orders".

In a statement to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon, health secretary Sajid Javid explained the problems were linked to delivery capacity, adding new arrangements had been reached with Amazon and others.

Mr Javid said: “There is no shortage of actual tests that are held by UKHSA. There are tens of millions of tests. The issue — the limiting factor because of the hugely increased demand — is the ability to deliver the tests and having enough capability to deliver the tests because the current arrangements with Royal Mail alone are not enough.

“There are new arrangements that I’ve reached with Amazon and other delivery methods.”

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson also sought to reassure people that the government had enough lateral flow tests to meet saying there was a "ready supply of lateral flow tests". 

Most Read

  1. 1 Village set to welcome Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and shop
  2. 2 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  3. 3 Urgent repairs proposed for much-loved slice of Suffolk history
  1. 4 Objections lodged over plans for affordable homes in Suffolk village
  2. 5 North Stander: We should look to Europe for our new boss
  3. 6 Suffolk woman who had two liver transplants and was 'full of life' died suddenly of sepsis
  4. 7 110 new homes set to be built between two A12 villages
  5. 8 Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school
  6. 9 'It’s a great challenge for somebody' - Town hopeful Harris on Portman Road vacancy
  7. 10 Covid: What could a potential Plan C look like?

“If you can’t get one online for any reason, then there are ample supplies in the shops," he said.

“But what I think, if I may say so, what that also shows is that people are doing the sensible thing, and getting tests as well.”

The suspension comes less than 24 hours after an announcement that daily testing would be mandatory for people who are double-jabbed and come into contact with someone who has coronavirus. 

To find out where in Suffolk and north Essex you can collect lateral flow tests from click here.

Coronavirus
Suffolk
Ipswich News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath main gate Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Abbots Green Academy and Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds will start home-learning

Coronavirus

Two Suffolk schools switch to home learning due to Covid concerns

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsey battles with James McLean 11/12/2021 Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town

Wigan Athletic vs Ipswich Town

Matchday Recap: Town come from behind to take Wigan point

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Leather Bottle pub has had its license suspended as part of a crackdown on drug related violence in Colchester

Pub stripped of alcohol licence as police crackdown on drug violence

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon