Latest figures show Covid-19 cases continue to fall

Published: 8:06 PM January 18, 2021

Covid-19 cases continue to drop in Suffolk and north Essex as the vaccine roll-out continues - Credit: Getty Images/Istockphoto

The Covid-19 case rate continues to fall across Suffolk and north Essex, according the latest figures.

The figures, for the seven days to January 14, showed that Babergh in Suffolk saw the biggest drop in cases, from 613.9 per 100,000 people to 373.8.

Ipswich still has the highest case rate in Suffolk but did fall from 711.4 to 564.6, the figures revealed.

The case rates in East Suffolk (424.5), West Suffolk (328.4) and Mid Suffolk (320.5) all fell from the seven days from January 7.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community.

Data for the most recent four days (January 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Meanwhile in Essex, Covid-19 case rates in Tendring (from 1220.7 to 885), Braintree (from 997.4 to 608.1) and Uttlesford (from 767.9 to 440.4) all dropped.

Maldon and Colchester also saw the case rate decline.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 28 (9%) have seen a rise in case rates while 286 (91%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Boris Johnson said decisions on loosening lockdown would be based, in part, on vaccination progress - Credit: PA

The latest national figures showed a record 37,475 people were in hospital with coronavirus, while there had been a further 599 reported deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 and 37,535 new cases.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said decisions on loosening England's stay-home order will be based in part on progress in the vaccination programme.

The government is on track to vaccinate around 15 million high-priority people across the UK by February 15, including health and social care staff, the elderly and people in care homes.

Once those vaccines have taken effect, around two to three weeks later ministers will consider whether lockdown measures can be eased.