Mapped: The latest Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood

The latest government data on levels of Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex has been released. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Covid cases are continuing to rise across Suffolk and north Essex, with data showing case rates are particularly bad in Colchester and some parts of Ipswich.

Government figures, for the week up to December 19, have been broken down into postcodes called Middle-layer Super Output Areas.

The data shows the postcode area with the highest seven-day infection rate in the region is Abbey Field in Colchester where it has reached 1,826 cases per 100,000 people. In the week up to December 19 144 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the area.

In Suffolk, the area with the highest rate is Holywells in Ipswich where there were 1,346 cases per 100,000 people.

The two areas with the lowest coronavirus infection rates are Beccles, in east Suffolk, and Lakenheath in west Suffolk.

Their rates per 100,000 are 350 per 100,000 and 390 per 100,000 respectively.

These case rates come after the government decided against bringing in any extra restrictions ahead of Christmas.